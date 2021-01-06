The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament has proposed Alban Sumani Bagbin as the next Speaker of the House.

The Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress met on Tuesday, 5th January 2021, and took the following decisions:

The elected members of Parliament of the NDC shall nominate the Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, MP for Nadowli, for the position of Speaker of Parliament of the 8th Parliament.

Hon Bagbin needs no introduction in the 4th Republic. He has been the longest-serving Members of Parliament and has served in a couple of Ministerial positions at various times in our history. The NDC considers Hon. Bagbin was supremely qualified and experienced to steer affairs in the 8th Parliament.

The Functional Executive Committee also resolved that upon a decision being delivered by the Supreme Court in the Petition filed to challenge the results of the recently-conducted presidential elections, there will be a revision of the leadership of the party in Parliament in order to reflect the exigencies of the 8th Parliament and the demands of current dynamics in the country.

In the meantime the current leadership will continue to serve in their present capacities as leaders of the NDC Majority until the conclusion of the Petition at the Supreme Court. For the avoidance of doubt, the following are the leaders of the NDC MPs in the 8th Parliament:

(i) Hon. Haruna Idrissu – Majority Leader

(ii) Hon. James Klutse Avedzi – Deputy Majority Leader

(iii) Hon Muntaka Mubarak – Majority Chief Whip

(iv) Hon Ahmed Ibrahim – First Deputy Majority Whip

(v) Hon Comfort Doyoe Ghansah – Second Deputy Majority Whip.