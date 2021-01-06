The Caf Champions League second leg fixture between Asante Kotoko and Al Hilal has been called off due to the former’s inability to present the required number of players due to disagreements over Covid-19 cases.

The camp of Kotoko were hit with the news hours before kick-off as it was announced that seven players and four officials had tested positive for covid-19.

As a result, the Kumasi-based club was unable to present the minimum number of players required to start the game.

An official statement from Kotoko’s twitter handle announced the cancellation.

Find the club’s tweet below:

Al Hilal vrs Asante Kotoko Game called off as we await CAF decision.



Asante Kotoko has officially petitioned CAF on the overwhelming anomalies Association with our covid 19 results .



Details soon pic.twitter.com/nCKvQtk3vr — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 6, 2021

In the first leg, Hilal had two players testing positive but went on to secure a 1-0 victory over Kotoko.

READ ALSO

Kotoko came into the second leg needing a win but had to leave seven players, two technical team members and two management members at the team hotel after the announcement of the results.

Kotoko has officially petitioned CAF on the overwhelming anomalies with the covid-19 results and a statement from the governing body is expected soon.