Former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffour also known as Obour says he will cut his dreadlocks at the age of 40.

According to him, he wants to introduce his fans to a new Obour but his new journey starts without dreadlocks.

“I have been saying this all the time that when I turn 40, there will be another Obour that would evolve,” he said at The maiden edition of the Hiplife Party concert organized by Okyeame Kwame.

READ ALSO:

The artiste who turns 40 on November 21 has spotted dreads since he released his maiden album ‘Atentenben’.

For nearly 20 years Obour’s dreads have been a signature-look many people identify him with.

“I know my fans, those who love Obour for who he, is will miss the one that had the dreadlocks but it will still be a very good Obour,” he added.

Watch the video below: