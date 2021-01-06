The Ministry of Commerce of China (MOFCOM) Alumni Association Ghana Chapter has inaugurated new executives to spearhead its activities for the next two years.

The six Executives include the President, Sualah Yazid Zougrana; General Secretary, Musa Frimpong; International Co-ordination Officer, Eugene Ansah Apaw; Organising Secretary, Emmanuel Komeng; Public Relations Officer (PRO), Esther Atibo Atubiga; and Financial Secretary, Gifty Ama Abayem.

Newly elected Public Relations Officer (PRO), Esther Atibo Atubiga [in mask]

In a remark at the swearing-in ceremony, the Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, Mr Chai Zhijing urged the executives to work hard to accelerate the growth of the Association.

“Allocate time away from your private and official time for meetings of the Association, get an office in order to create a special work-focused environment,” he advised.

Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, Mr Chai Zhijing addressing the newly-elected executive

He also guaranteed the Chinese embassy’s support to the Association, stating that the executives could call on them whenever they need assistance.

In an address, the inaugurated President, Sualah Yazid Zougrana on behalf of the executives expressed Gratitude to the embassy, assuring them of the executives’ readiness to work hard to achieve the goals of the Association.

Newly elected President, Sualah Yazid Zougrana

He said it is important to work closely with both members and executives to sustainably steer the affairs of the Association adding that all hands are needed on deck to form a strong foundation for future engagements.

For education, Mr. Zougrana noted that his outfit would hold orientation programme for scholars going for short training and full-time studies in china.

This he believes “will help prepare new students and participants to easily familiarize themselves with Chinese environment both physically and psychologically”.