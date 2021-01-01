Widow of late Nfantseman Member of Parliament, Ekow Quansah Hayford has been given a position in the Majority leadership in Parliament.

Mrs. Ophelia Mensah Hayford now MP for Nfansteman and MP for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu are now Deputy Chief Whips.

They are expected to take over from Kpandai MP, Matthew Nyindam, and Trobu MP, Moses Anim

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has hinted that it will maintain MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as the Majority Leader in Parliament.

The party has also named MP for Effutu, Alex Afenyo-Markin as the new Deputy Majority Leader in place of MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo.

This comes after Ghana’s 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Following the elections, the current parliament is expected to be dissolved for a new parliament to be sworn in.

This is going to be the country’s eight parliament. It is also likely to be a hung parliament since no party was able to obtain an absolute majority in the parliamentary race.

The NPP, however, ahead of the swearing-in of the new Parliament, has made some changes in its leadership in the House.

The party is expected to replace incumbent Majority Chief Whip who is MP for Sunyani East, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, with Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh Dompreh.