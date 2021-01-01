Four persons have sustained various degrees of injuries after an accident involving three cars on the Labadi Beach road in Accra

A Toyota Tundra V8 with car registration number GS-9535-18, at about 7:15 Friday January 1, 2021 crashed into a passenger car and black Toyota Corolla.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Adom News’ Serwaa Prempeh, the Tundra in attempts to move his car lost control and somersaulted before crashing into the cars in the other lane.

The Tundra driver, two passengers in the commercial vehicle, including a child, are said to have sustained injuries while the driver’s mate is battling for his life.

The victims, with the aid of an efficient ambulance system, were quickly transported to the District Hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Toyota Corolla registered GE-4143-15, George Sowah, thank God for his life.

He recounted how he parked his car to pick something from home, and in less than 20 minutes, he heard the loud bang.

Watch video below: