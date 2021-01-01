Dark clouds are hovering around the Ashanti Kingdom, Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has said.
This is part of over 20 prophesies the man of God delivered on 31st December watch night service.
However, this time he was not bold enough to say most of the “serious ones” to avert backlash.
Rather, Prophet Nigel Gaisie said he will reach out to those involved and tell them.
Below are Nigel Gaisie’s 2021 prophesies:
The world will enjoy peace but a terrorist attack will hit America
Darkness around Asante Kingdom, Tepa Traditional area and its king
Worst Tsumani ever will hit Philippines
Unnatural disaster will shake America and Paris
Disaster, like an earthquake will strike in North America, Morocco
Spiritual attack on Ghanaian security, but is preventable with prayer.
Famous man of God will die
Floods will take human lives; destroy properties in Upper West, East, Ashanti and Greater Accra Region
Niger Vice President will become President
Fatal attack on some GJA members
Some popular persons; Yaw Sarpong, Grace Omaboe and a young artiste will wave goodbye
Creeping creature, with its babies gnashing their teeth will come out of the sea of Ghana and Nigeria. On their forehead is written ‘hard times’.
Men of God in danger
1st to 8th January, 2021, a fatal accident will silence Ghana
Both House in Parliament will wear black
Pray for Presidency; cloud of darkness hanging around it
The whole world will be brought to a round table
John Mahama will be at the Presidency
Pray for Mexico
People seeking for fruit of womb will conceive
Blessings will be on anyone relying on God