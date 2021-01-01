Dark clouds are hovering around the Ashanti Kingdom, Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has said.

This is part of over 20 prophesies the man of God delivered on 31st December watch night service.

However, this time he was not bold enough to say most of the “serious ones” to avert backlash.

Rather, Prophet Nigel Gaisie said he will reach out to those involved and tell them.

Below are Nigel Gaisie’s 2021 prophesies:

The world will enjoy peace but a terrorist attack will hit America

Darkness around Asante Kingdom, Tepa Traditional area and its king

Worst Tsumani ever will hit Philippines

Unnatural disaster will shake America and Paris

Disaster, like an earthquake will strike in North America, Morocco

Spiritual attack on Ghanaian security, but is preventable with prayer.

Famous man of God will die

Floods will take human lives; destroy properties in Upper West, East, Ashanti and Greater Accra Region

Niger Vice President will become President

Fatal attack on some GJA members

Some popular persons; Yaw Sarpong, Grace Omaboe and a young artiste will wave goodbye

Creeping creature, with its babies gnashing their teeth will come out of the sea of Ghana and Nigeria. On their forehead is written ‘hard times’.

Men of God in danger

1st to 8th January, 2021, a fatal accident will silence Ghana

Both House in Parliament will wear black

Pray for Presidency; cloud of darkness hanging around it

The whole world will be brought to a round table

John Mahama will be at the Presidency

Pray for Mexico

People seeking for fruit of womb will conceive

Blessings will be on anyone relying on God





