A Cape Coast High Court has granted an injunction against the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

The Court presided over by Justice Akwesi Aboagye has ruled that the MP-elect cannot hold himself as an MP.

This follows a petition filed by one Michael Ankomah that the MP-elect still held on to his Canadian citizenship when he was filing to contest in the December polls.

According to the petitioner, Mr. Quayson owes allegiance to both Ghana and Canada which contravenes the provision of Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

He therefore urged the court to declare his position as MP-elect null and void.

Mr. Quayson, the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) MP-elect, polled 17,498 while the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Madam Abena Durowaa Mensah had 14,793 in the December 7, 2020 election.