The Hohoe branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the Supreme Court’s decision to quash the injunction placed on the gazetting of the Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency is a triumph for them.

According to the Hohoe Constituency Chairman of the NDC, Bright Anni Bansah, “the fact that the MP-elect is going to parliament is not a loss but a victory for the NDC”.

“The fundamental human rights of people in the Hohoe constituency were trampled upon as people in some five communities were not allowed to vote.

“This means the MP-elect is not the right one and we will pursue the case further because the Supreme Court has given us the go-ahead,” he said in an interview with Adom FM.

The NDC will meet Peter Amewu, the Attorney General, and the Electoral Commission at the Ho High Court to bring finality to who is the legitimate leader for the Hohoe constituency.

“No one is challenging Amewu on his win in the other communities in Hohoe but people in Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi were not allowed to vote for the parliamentary election. If these communities were supposed to vote but were denied that right, the court will see to it that the EC organises for them to vote,” he explained.