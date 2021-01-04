Parliament has provided clarity on a viral photo that has injuncted Member of Parliament elect for the Hohoe constituency, John Peter Amewu, registering in the house over the weekend.

The MP-elect whose victory is in contention in court has been duly cleared and registered as part of members elect of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

The MP registration which started from 2nd January is expected to end on Wednesday the 6th of January, 2020 with swearing in to take place on 7th January.

Checks attributed to online portal, MyNewsGh.com, from sources inside parliament suggest Mr. Amewu was cleared to register because parliament has not been notified of any court injunction on the MP-elect.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing legal arguments in the case that could potentially determine whether or not Energy Minister John Peter Amewu is sworn in as MP for Hohoe constituency on January 7.

There is currently in force, an injunction granted by a Ho High court, barring the EC from gazetting Mr Amewu as the winner of the polls.

This injunction was granted after some residents of Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi argued that failure to vote in the just-ended parliamentary elections amounted to a breach of their rights.

Some persons have argued that the appearance of Mr Amewu to register is a sign of him having a favourable ruling in today’s case.

So far about 150 members of the 8th parliament have registered and will be issued with the appropriate identification in due course including Mr Amewu.