The two major parties in the country have equal seats – 137- in the House with the Fomena seat being won by an independent candidate.President Akufo-Addo has said the 8th Parliament would have to be more accommodating as the Minority and Majority work in the interest of Ghanaians.

Delivering the last State of the Nation Address (SONA) to end his first term in office, he said the parliamentary results of the December 7, election shows Ghanaians want the two sides to work closely.

“Mr Speaker the next Parliament won’t be anything like this one which ends tomorrow. I do not suggest that it is not going to be busy, but the sitting arrangement, decibel levels of sounds from the House will certainly be different.

“The good people of Ghana have spoken and given Parliament an almost equal strength on both sides of the House. We have no choice but to work with the consequences of the desires of the people,” he said Tuesday.

Both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have so far failed to attain a clear majority in Parliament after the December 7, election.

Thus far, the NPP suffered the most losses at the polls as more than 30 incumbent MPs were rejected by their constituents.

The two major parties in the country will have an equal number of seats in the next parliament – 137 – in the next parliament with the Fomena seat being won by an independent candidate, who is expected to sit with the NPP side.

“The 8th Parliament must have to devise a way of conducting its business in the good interest of Ghana’s developing democracy,” President Akufo-Addo said.