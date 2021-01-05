President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday January 5, 2021 delivered his last State of the Nation Address to the 7th Parliament.

He stated how his government in the last four years has transformed Ghana’s economy.

President Akufo-Addo also discuss the state of various sectors in the economy with highlights on how they fared for the past four years.

The President who ends his first term on Wednesday and begins a new term from January 7 gave highlights on what his next administration will do in the various sectors.

Below are some of the best photos from the event