The Accra Circuit Court 4 has adjourned the case in which a National Security operative is alleged to have shot indiscriminately at the Ablekuma Central Collation Centre injuring a journalist and two others to Monday, January 11, 2021.

This is the sixth (6th) time the case has to be adjourned because the sitting judge, Justice Emmanuel Essandoh is indisposed.

The Court last week adjourned proceedings to today as a result of the Circuit Court judge Emmanuel Essandoh’s inability to show up due to ill health.

The judge was unable to attend again today January 5, 2021 for the same reason.

The Court has since written to the Chief Justice to transfer the case to a new Court until Justice Emmanuel Essandoh is able to resume his full duties.

The suspect, Collins Quarcoo, alias Kola, was arraigned for allegedly shooting in the leg of a journalist with Newswatch Ghana online portal, Pius Asiedu Kwanin.

The shooting incident also caused varying degree of injuries to some other persons at the Ablekuma Central Collation Centre on December 8, 2020.

Collins Quarcoo, also known as Kola pleaded not guilty to all six counts of causing of unlawful harm when he first appeared in Court on December 17, 2020 and has since been denied bail.