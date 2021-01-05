Renowned legal practitioner, Akoto Ampaw will be President Akufo-Addo’s lead lawyer in the election petition filed by former President John Mahama.

Lawyer Ampaw will be leading the Prempeh & Co who will be representing Akufo-Addo as the second (2nd) respondent.

They filed their notice of appearance at the Supreme Court on Monday, January 4, 2020, to inform the Supreme Court of their appearance.

The filing of the “Notice of Appearance”, is in fulfillment of Article 64 of the 1992 Constitution and the Supreme Court Rules 1996, (C. I. 16) as amended by C. I. 74 and C. I. 99.

National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi on Wednesday December 30, 2020, and other members of the party’s legal team filed their petition at the Supreme Court for Mr. Mahama.

They described the December 7 presidential election as ‘flawed and rigged’.

The party explained the petition was filed pursuant to the party‘s audit of the 2020 presidential results and extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the party.

It seeks among others, a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw who was a key cog in the President’s team of lawyers that challenged the 2012 election results will again represent Nana Akufo-Addo at the Supreme Court.