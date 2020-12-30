Flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor has petitioned the Supreme Court to throw out any case that will be brought by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) challenging the 2020 presidential and parliamentary election results.

Madam Donkor argues that claims by the NDC that the polls were rigged in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo are baseless and must not be heard in court.

Akua Donkor who placed fifth in the 2020 election with 5,577 votes representing 0.024% of valid votes cast maintained that the results, as declared by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Jean Mensa, was a true reflection of the will of the Ghanaian people.

In the petition, she congratulated the EC chair for a “good job” done adding emphatically that the NDC “is just throwing stones in the eyes of Ghanaians”.

The NDC has announced that it will formally file a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the outcome of the December 7, 2020, general elections.

Read Akua Donkor’s full petition below:

“I humbly write to your good office to share my view on the declaration of the Presidency during the general election.

The main motive being that, the declaration of Presidency during the general election on the 9th day of December, 2020 by Mrs. Jean Mensa was clear and true just because, I Hon. Akua Donkor the flag bearer of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) even declared the winner being his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday the 8th of December, 2020 before Mrs. Jean Mensa came to announce to the general public.

l am therefore by this letter appealing to your good office to ignore and cancel the case brought before you by John Dramani Mahama and the NDC Party because it is never true that Mrs. Jean Mensa stole votes for his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all efforts made by Mrs. Jean Mensa on the declaration is true and clear but the NDC Party is just throwing stones in the eyes Ghanaians.

I hereby congratulate Mrs. Jean Mensa for her good job done, God Bless Her.

I must state further that, I placed the 4th position in the 2020 General Election and with this; I thank all Ghanaians for their recognizance and also it was clear to all Ghanaians on the Television that his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had 50.1+ and John Dramani Mahama had 47.1+ which shows the clear winner.

Please, find attached to this letter a copy of 2012 Election picture which shows very clear when the declaration was made by the Electoral Commissioner where I agreed to that Just because It was a clear declaration. So this shows I am a good citizen and wouldn’t like any conflict behind this general election and don’t agree with any re-election because If It Is true that John Drama. Mahama has won the general election, I would have supported him as I made In the 2012 general election. I count on your usual co-operation.

Thank you.

Cc: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT JUBILEE HOUSE ACCRA — GHANA

Cc CHIEF OF STAFF JUBILEE HOUSE ACCRA — GHANA

Cc. THE REGISTRAR INTERNATIONAL COURT

Cc: ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF GHANA ACCRA – GHANA

Cc THE GENERAL CHAIRMAN NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY

Cc: THE GENERAL SECRETARY NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY

Yours faithfully,

HON. AKUA DONKOR (Flag bearer of GFP)