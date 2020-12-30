A former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Lord Mike Hamah has said that it’s game over for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the is no way the Supreme Court is ruling in the favour of the NDC in the impending election petition.

To him, the NDC’s attempt to go to court is just an appetite for the elitist’s ambition and nothing else.

“Supreme court will not give ruling for the NDC. it is only an appetite for elitist ambition. The battle is over,” he said in a post on Facebook.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to present its petition to the Supreme Court to challenge the 2020 election result.

The party will present the petition on December 30 and this will be the second time in the fourth republic that the results of the Presidential election will be challenged.