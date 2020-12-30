Founder and Leader of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, during the Christmas festivities reunited with his former neighbour and friend to catch up on their good old days in Tamale.

This meeting afforded them the opportunity to discuss ways of diffusing rising tension in the country, following the results of the 2020 polls, which have been rejected by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.

The separate visits during the festivities were first to former President Mahama, to once again call for peace while exploring all available options to seek redress.

The NDC is expected in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 30, to pray the justices to order an independent collation of the results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s visit to Bishop Agyinasare’s home was to reflect on God’s goodness towards Ghana and explore ways of safeguarding that blessing bestowed on the citizens.

The Tamale neighbours and friends took a trip down memory lane while counting their blessings and looking forward to a year of great faith in 2021.