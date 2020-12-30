Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho is daring Editor of Insight Newspaper Kwesi Pratt Junior to face him and deny whether he did not inform late President Atta-Mills to sack him as his Director of Communications.

Mr. Anyidoho who has decided to focus on his Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) the Atta-Mills Institute’ since developing issues with his party hierarchy particularly former President Mahama says Mr. Pratt who is a known sympathizer of former President Mahama is a hypocrite and does not speak the truth.

In a tweet, Mr. Anyidoho who seems to have found love in President Akufo-Addo’s regime said “What is Kwesi Prat ranting about? I have dared him to come and face me about he wanting President Atta-Mills to sack me- and President Atta-Mills refused. I can’t stand the hypocrisy of Kwesi Pratt.”

He added that “this is one the best statements of President Atta-Mills: “Anybody who thinks I am a fool, is a bigger fool”. I shall always love President Atta-Mills.”

