Senior journalist and political analyst, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has analysed Akua Donkor’s action prior to and after the Electoral Commission’s declaration of the winner of the 2020 elections.

Per Mr Pratt’s perspective, madam Donkor made a mockery of herself following her loud jubilation at President Nana Akufo-Addo’s residence at Nima.

“What was she doing on the ballot; if she was so happy he won, why challenge President Akufo-Addo?”

The analyst, who said he had worked with top guys in politics, said the proper thing madam Donkor should have done was join president Akufo-Addo’s campaign team.

But, madam Donkor presented herself as an opponent only to show publicly she is a sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party.

That action, Mr Pratt says, has shown Ghana how democratically unprincipled some persons parading as potential Ghanaian leaders are.