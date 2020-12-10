New Patriotic Party’s defeat in both parliamentary and presidential elections in the Kpone-Katamanso constituency is already causing a big stir.

Angry youth in the party are questioning the commitment and loyalty of some elements with Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area, Solomon Tetteh Appiah, being the target.

According to the youth, the party, in the build up to the elections, did not receive support in any form from the MCE.

Head of Operations for the campaign, Prince Dadzie, at a media briefing at Kpone to express their displeasure called for the dismissal of the MCE.

“Solo did not support the party’s campaign by any means. His actions are often not in our favour and we cannot put up with him.

“We have already complained about him to our leaders but nothing was done about it. This time around we want the president to act immediately,” he said.

Prince Dadzie said they are exhausting all possible channels available but will forcefully kick him out of office should the President delay.

Hopeson Adorye and Nana Akufo-Addo polled 39, 546 and 37,473 respectively as against Joseph Tettey and John Mahama’s 51,755and 54,927 respectively.

The NPP supporters believe the just ended exercise could have gone in their favour had the likes of the MCE thrown their weight behind Mr Adorye.