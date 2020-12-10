The defeated parliamentary candidate in the just-ended general election in the Awutu Senya West constituency, Nenyi George Andah, has asked the victor, Mrs Gizella Tetteh –Agbotui, sister of former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hannah Tetteh, to work tirelessly to develop the constituency.

The MP-elect polled 32,708 votes while incumbent Mr Andah, who defeated madam Tetteh in the 2016 elections, polled 29,832 in the December 7, 2020 elections.

In a statement after the polls, he said: “I also extend congratulations to ASWC MP-elect, Mrs Gizella Tetteh -Agbotui and her team. I wish her every success and trust she will work tirelessly to continue on the progress for the better of our shared and beloved people of ASWC.

“I am of the firm belief that God knows best and He has a reason for everything that He does. I will take some time to step back, for now, review our actions and inactions to gain deeper insights in order to consolidate our success journey going forward.”

