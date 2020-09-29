The National Hairdressers and Beauticians Association, Senya Chapter, has expressed its gratitude to the Member of Parliament (MP), who also doubles as the Deputy Minister of Communications, Nenyi George Andah, “for his unflinching support for the Association over the years.”

In a statement, the Association said following the immense support from the MP “we pray to God and crave the indulgence of the good people of Awutu Senya West Constituency to vote massively to retain our God sent MP whose main focus is to help the youth to be self-dependent and live decent lives.”

Below is the full statement:

YOU DESERVE FOUR MORE YEARS : National Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (Senya CHAPTER ) TO NENYI GEORGE ANDAH

We write to express our profound gratitude to our Honourable Member of Parliament who also doubles as the Deputy Minister of Communications, Hon. Nenyi George Andah, for his unflinching support for the Association over the years.

George Andah



The entire membership of the National Hairdressers and Beauticians Association, Senya Beraku, received our portion of the humanitarian assistance of our MP on Saturday 26th September 2020 during our graduation ceremony of our new members who have successfully pass through apprenticeship and have acquired the requisite skills and expertise to work on their own.

Our Honourable Member of Parliament donated brand new Hair dryers for all graduating apprentice to facilitate the establishment of their own shops.



He also Paid all expenses incurred for the ceremony and registered all apprentice who could not afford to register for their final examinations to enable them graduate this year.

Adding to it, the Association received a fat smiling envelope with appreciable amount of money to aid our daily activities .

We, therefore, pray to God and crave the indulgence of the good people of Awutu Senya West Constituency to vote massively to retain our God sent MP whose main focus is to help the youth to be self-dependent and live decent lives.

We pledge our allegiance to run solidly behind him not for personal gains but his good heart towards the good people of ASWC and the development of our Constituency.

Signed:

Miss Sarah Ntow

President

National Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (Senya Beraku)

Issued by:

Elizabeth Akwetey Amissah

Secretary

National Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (Senya Beraku)

