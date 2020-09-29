A young lady, who ignored Laycon in her Direct Messages on Instagram before he got into the BBNaija contest, has cried out profusely.

According to the lady in a video that has gone viral, she didn’t know Laycon was going to win the Big Brother Nigeria lockdown 2020 edition and that was why she ignored his shot in her DM.

The lady shared a video of herself in deep tears and apologised for ignoring his DM.

She noted while crying uncontrollably:

“Please help me beg Laycon. Laycon please I did not know you will win Big Brother, I did not know that you’re going for Big Brother, I would not have done this. Laycon please I still love you, somebody help me beg Laycon.”

Watch the video below: