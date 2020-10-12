Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya West Constituency Hon Neenyi George Andah has appealed to his Constituents particularly the Elephant faithful to desist from any violence that can endanger peace they are enjoying as the country prepares itself to go for polls in December.

According to him, ensuring a peaceful elections is his greatest hallmark as far as he continues to be the leader of the party in Awutu Senya West Constituency.

Speaking to Pinknews Mireku Nyampong, he said, he’s much optimistic the people of the Constituency have set their eyes on the good work he has done and continue doing since assuming office and with much confidence, they will push for his continuity.

He has however urged all constituents to consider retaining him as their MP and Nana Addo Akufo-Addo as the president to allow them to do more towards the door of the Constituency.

The lawmaker said, within his first term us MP he has performed well in all the sectors in terms of health, education, roads and infrastructures which clearly shows he needs for more years to complete those in the pipeline.

He made this pronouncement when he submitted his nomination forms to the Electoral Commissioner in the District to signify that he’s contesting the 2020 polls as is being required by law.

He has however admitted the NPP as a party want to break the One-Term MP Syndrome in the Constituency this very year and that’s why people must watch out since the campaign will be taken to wherever you’re in every Community in Awutu.