Former President John Agyekum Kufour has joined scores of Ghanaians to congratulate President Nana Akufo-Addo on his re-election.

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won a second term in office in a tightly contested presidential election.

He polled 6,730, 413 which is 51.59% of the total votes cast nationwide on December 7, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, has said.

Taking to Twitter, the former president penned a brief but powerful message to President Akufo-Addo.

“CONGRATULATIONS to the President-Elect @NAkufoAddo, you deserve it,” Mr Kufuor tweeted.

His post has garnered massive reactions from followers who have also poured in goodwill messages for the President.

