President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has promised party supporters that his administration will work effortlessly in the next four years to ensure that they recapture all fallen parliamentary seats across the constituencies.

Speaking at his residence after his official declaration as president-elect, President Akufo-Addo promised to do his best to overturn the situation come 2024.

READ ALSO:

Election 2020: Jane Naana loses shot as first female Vice President

What Akufo-Addo said in his victory speech

Election 2020: How the regions voted in presidential race

“I want to assure you that, we will recapture all our parliamentary seats from the NDC. We will take it back with hard work and it all starts now. We will efficiently work in the next four years given us,” he said.

Notwithstanding, the ruling party says it will challenge the result of some parliamentary elections including the Savelugu constituency results that went in favour of the NDC.