At the end of the much anticipated December 7, 2020 elections, President Akufo-Addo emerged winner with 6,730,413 representing 51.599% of total votes cast.

This is his second win in a general elections after losing the 2008 and the 2012 elections.

Thus, he will be serving as President of the Republic for another four years.

Over 13,434,574 eligible Ghanaian voters went out to cast their ballots at the respective 275 constituencies.

Out of this number, John Dramani Mahama won 6,214,889 votes in the presidential results.

Below are the results of the elections (presidential) for various regions as certified by the Electoral Commission.

Regional Breakdown for Presidential

In the Ahafo region, President Akufo-Addo won the Presidential elections with 145,584 votes followed by John Dramani Mahama with 116,485.

EC certified results for the Ahafo Region

Ashanti region

President Akufo-Addo with 1,795,824 votes in the Ashanti region, outdid John Dramani Mahama who secured 653,149 of total votes cast in the region.

EC certified results for the Ashanti Region

Bono East region

Meanwhile NDC’sCandidate John Dramani Mahama won with 213,694 votes against President Akufo-Addo’s 153,341 votes in the Bono East region.

EC certified results for the Bono East Region

Bono region

In the Bono region, the NPP obtained maximum votes with a total of 292,604 votes cast in their favor whiles the NDC obtained 203,329 votes.

EC certified results for the Bono region

Central region

President Akufo-Addo swept 613,804 votes in the Central Region, whilst NDC’s John Dramani Mahamaobtained 538,829 votes.

EC certified results for the Central Region

Eastern region

In the Eastern region, President Akufo-Addo garnered 752,061 votes against John Mahama’s 470,999 votes.

EC certified results for the Eastern Region

Greater Accra Region

John Dramani Mahama led the Presidential race in the Greater Accra Region with 1,326,487 votes whilst President Akufo-Addo obtained 1,253,179 votes in the Greater Accra region.

EC certified results for the Greater Accra Region

North East Region

122, 742 of ballots cast in President Akufo-Addo‘s favor made him winner of the presidential race in the North East Region against John Mahama who secured 112,306 votes.

EC certified results for the North East Region

Northern Region

In the Northern Region, the NDC triumphed over the NPP with 476,550 total votes cast against 409,963 votes.

EC certified results for the Northern Region

Oti Region

In the Oti Region, the NDC beat the NPP with 181,021 votes against 103,865 votes in the presidential race.

EC certified results for the Oti Region

Savannah Region

Also, in the Savanna Region, the NDC massed up 144,244 of votes cast against President Akufo-Addo’s 80,605 votes.

EC certified results for the Savanna Region

Upper East

Meanwhile, the NDC‘s 335,502 of counted ballots was significantly more than NPP‘s 170,340 votes won in the Upper East region.

EC certified results for the Upper East Region

Upper West

In the Upper West Region, President Akufo-Addo lost the bid to John Dramani Mahama with 238,972 votes cast in his favor against 121,230.

EC certified results for the Upper West region

Volta Region

John Dramani Mahama amassed 606, 508 of votes in the Volta Region as compared to Nana Akufo-Addo‘s 100, 481 to

EC certified results for the Volta Region

Western North Region

In the Western North Region, John Dramani Mahama with 175,240 votes, defeated President Akufo-Addo with 175,240 votes.

EC certified results for the West North Region

Western Region

Across the Western Region, Nana Akufo-Addo recorded 439,724 votes while John Mahama gained 398, 549 of votes cast.