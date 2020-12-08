The New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate, George Andah, has lost the Awutu Senya West Parliamentary seat to the sister of Hannah Tetteh, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui of the National Democratic Congress.

George Andah was the incumbent after snatching the seat from Hannah Tetteh in 2016.

He served only one term.

According to the provisional results, Gizella Tetteh polled 32,708 while George Andah polled 29,832.

Ahead of the polls, the NPP MP had made a passionate appeal to supporters to change the Awutu Senya West narrative of a one-term MP by giving him another four more years in order not to truncate the gains made during his tenure and that of President Akufo-Addo.

He said the Awutu Senya West constituency is not ready to turn back the clock of development and expressed confidence of a peaceful win come December 7.

Meanwhile, the Awutu Senya West constituency forms part of 36 NPP held constituencies that have been flipped by the NDC in this year’s general elections