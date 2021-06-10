Former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, George Kojo Nenyi Andah, has been installed as acting Akyempim Odefey of the Senya Beraku Traditional Area.

The former Deputy Communications Minister whose installation took place on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, will serve under the stool name, Nenyi Kobena Andakwei VI.

“To the greater glory of God, on Tuesday 8th of June 2021, at a solemn ceremony in line with tradition and custom, I had the honour of being sworn in to serve as the Acting Akyempim Odefey of the Senya Beraku Traditional Area under the stool name Nenyi Kobena Andakwei VI,” he said in a statement.

Mr Andah explained he was nominated after an engagement with the elders of the Royal Akyempim Family House of the Andah/Anderson descendants which began on March 26, 2021.

“I have been praying, consulting family and other stakeholders and asking God why me and why at this time. I am very humbled and have offered myself to serve, and I pray that the good Lord guides me along that path if that is His will,” he added.

ALSO READ:

The one-term MP who made a name for himself in the corporate space as an astute marketer, said “leadership should not be about the position of power of occupancy, but the unflinching desire to cause positive change in the society or wherever I find myself.”

“I feel strongly within me that if it’s the will of God, I should use this huge caretaker responsibility given me, to try one more time, now as an insider, to learn the tradition and culture of the people of Senya, try one more time to unite the good people of Senya Beraku by influencing a positive end to the protracted Chieftaincy issues in Senya Beraku, and ultimately stay together and work for the betterment of Senya and the entire Awutu Senya West,“ he urged.

He further expressed his most sincere appreciation to the Andah / Anderson / Hagan and Barning Family for the prayers, support and confidence reposed in him to perform the task ahead.