Outgoing Member of Parliament George Andah on Sunday called on his constituents to pray for MP-elect Gizella Abotui Tetteh on December 20.

The Deputy Communications Minister made the call when he attended a thanksgiving service with his campaign team at the Senya Catholic church.

According to Mr Andah, it is important that the ambitious development projects executed in his tenure are not truncated.

He further asked constituents to pray for strength for the the MP-elect and fortitude to continue from where he left off for the betterment of the people.

The MP also called on constituents to pray for President Akufo-Addo who he said was bent on bequeathing to Ghanaians more goodies in the next four years.

Earlier in the day, George Andah went through the Awutu Senya township to express appreciation for their unflinching support.