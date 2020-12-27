The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding a thanksgiving service following its victory in the 2020 presidential elections.

The official sermon at the thanksgiving service was delivered by Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, immediate past chairman of the Church of Pentecost.

Other religious leaders present at the event include; Father Andrew Campell, Parish Priest of Christ the King Church; Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah.

The event is being held at the forecourt of the State House purposely to thank God for a favourable outcome of the December 7 elections.

Below are lead pastors for the thanksgiving service:

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, the founder of Alive Chapel International

Former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah

Prophet Gideon Danso, Lead Pastor of the Empowerment Worship Centre

Reverend Kusi Boateng, Secretary of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral Project

President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Rev Prof Paul Frimpong Manso

Father Andrew Campell, Parish Priest of Christ the King Church