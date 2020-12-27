NPP thanksgiving
NPP thanksgiving

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is organising a thanksgiving service today [Sunday, December 27, 2020] following the conduct of the 2020 general elections.

The interdenominational service is being held at the forecourt of the statehouse.

The thanksgiving service is to thank God for the re-election of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President.

The service according to the party is under the theme “ Ebenezer, thus far the Lord has helped us, for the battle is the Lord’s.”

