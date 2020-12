Former President John Dramani Mahama marked Boxing Day in style as he was captured giving out Christmas packages to countless children at Bole.

He did the kind gesture with his family as his sons and daughter were seen presenting food to the young residents at Nyemagi, where his family house is located.

He later visited the Chief of Bole Bolewura Kutugifeso I and elders at his palace to wish them a happy Christmas season.

Watch the video below: