Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has hinted his side of the House will not participate in the inauguration of President Nana Akufo-Addo for a second term in office unless parliamentary results at Techiman South are re-collated.

The president is due to be sworn in on 7th of January 2021 before parliamentarians at Parliament house.

The NDC insists it won the seat.

Mr Iddrisu told Joy News the declaration of the seat in favour of the New Patriotic Party’s Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah was fraudulent and they will not allow it to stand.

Meanwhile, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Techiman South constituency, Christopher Baayire, says the NDC won the seat by more than 700 votes.

He said a simple re-collation will reveal the NDC won. He served notice there will be more protests in the area unless that re-collation happens.