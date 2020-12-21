Forensic Scientist, Lawrence Yen has described recent fire outbreaks in Greater Accra as deliberate.

According to him, his analysis of fire incidents since 2012 has revealed that, some people use fire to cause mayhem and make life unbearable for business people.

“These fires don’t just happen. There is a kind of motive some people have planned to make life difficult for people. There is some kind of arson in it,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem programme.

“Sometimes even the owners of the shop can cause the fires themselves because they need insurance, some motives are even political and per what we have seen, even the recent fires are political and it is a form of terrorism to terrorise people. So all these account for the fires and they are criminal,” he added.

READ ALSO:

According to Mr. Yen, burning of markets are also forms of terrorism to cause confusion in the country.

He called on authorities not take them for granted but take pragmatic steps to address them.

His comment comes as another fire outbreak is recorded at the Kaneshie market on Saturday, after similar incidents at Kantanmanto market and other markets in the Eastern and Central regions.

Mr. Yen urged the Ghana National Fire Service to liaise with the security to counter what he describes as a new act of terrorism .