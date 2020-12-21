Bad times bring out true friends; this is the biggest lesson comic actor and musician, Funny Face says he learnt on his hospital bed.

The comedian who spent one week on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital says he resorted to meditation as his life gradually flashed before his eyes.

A move which led him to the conclusion “one must pray for God’s grace and guidance, for GOD will never let you down!! Pick up da pieces of your life and try again. It is well; if you have life and good health, YOU HAVE EVERYTHING’.

Using the lyrics of Daddy Lumba, Funny Face revealed another lesson he learnt is that out of ten friends, only two will exhibit true love.

His comment comes after series of backlash he received by friends after he was accused of some domestic violence by his baby mama.