Veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare has served some marriage goals at the just ended Golden Movie Awards held last night.

Kalsoume was honoured with the Walk of Fame citation for her immense contribution to the Creative Arts Industry.

To celebrate her win, husband and soccer icon Tony Baffoe, who was her date for the programme planted a passionate kiss on her lips.

The couple have been married for 26-years-old and have been blessed with three children.

Kalsoume, in an interview said God is the secret for her successful marriage for almost three decades and their love growing stronger by the day.

“Marriage is a life-long journey. There’s always ups and downs because the journey isn’t smooth. But then, as a woman you have to respect and be submissive to your husband in order to keep the marriage going,” she said.