Esteemed veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare, has added another feather to her cap by securing a Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from the prestigious Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Madam Sinare was honored during the institution’s 23rd graduation ceremony held on December 15, 2023.

This recent academic achievement follows closely on the heels of her attainment of a Bachelor’s degree in Public Service and Governance from GIMPA just two years ago.

At 56, Sinare has gives credence to the adage that “learning knows no age limits” and believes strongly in the power of continuous education at any stage of life.

Expressing her gratitude, she attributed her success to the guidance of Allah during challenging times and credited Him for granting her the strength to overcome obstacles.

She extended her heartfelt thanks to all those who supported and guided her through this educational journey.

She was accompanied by her husband, Anthony Baffoe, Randy Abbey and a host of colleagues.