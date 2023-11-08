The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) chapter of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG-GIMPA) has sworn in Judith Sitsope Apetorgbor as President.

The old student of St. John’s Grammar Senior High School becomes the first time ever that a female has led the students’ body at GIMPA.

The other members of the executive team include Emmanuel Adomako, Vice President; Yussif Musah Amadu, General Secretary; Ahlaam Mohammed, Treasurer; Bernice Azameti, Gender Commissioner and Ebenezer Angaamwine Sabogu, Organiser.

Delivering her inaugural address at a colorful handing over, Sitsope Apetorgbor expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence her fellow students had placed in her. She emphasized that her new position signifies not only personal significance as a graduate student but also a commitment to promoting gender equality, inclusivity, and empowerment.

“This position is not only significant for me but for every graduate student of GIMPA. As the first female president of GRASAG-GIMPA I see it as an occasion to amplify the voices and support the aspirations of students,” Ms Apetorgbor added.

She has outlined her intention to create a nurturing and empowering environment where every female student feels valued and motivated to reach their full potential. Moreover, she stressed the importance of mentorship, the cultivation of strong networks, and personal growth.

She expressed her gratitude to GIMPA’s management for their trust in appointing the Institute’s first female Registrar, Dr. Mrs. Victoria Kunbour, and Acting Deputy Rector and Dean of Students, Dr. Augustina Akonnor.

Ms Apetorgbor highlighted that their positions serve as proof that women can achieve any feat, irrespective of their backgrounds.

She encouraged women worldwide to rise, believe in themselves, and pursue leadership positions.

She firmly believes in a bright future and aims to make a profound impact on the lives of her fellow students with the necessary support from her executive team.

“Their positions clearly show that nothing is impossible to achieve as females. It is time for women all over the world, irrespective of their backgrounds to rise up, believe in themselves and take up leadership positions.”

“The future is bright and with the needed support, my executives and I will undoubtedly make a profound impact on the lives of our fellow students,” Ms Apetorgbor said.

Speaking at the programme, the Dean of the School of Research and Graduate Studies (SRGS), Prof Wisdom Akpalu congratulated the executives and urged them to be exemplary ambassadors of the Institute.

He emphasized the importance of selflessness in discharging their duties, determination, and confidence.

Prof Akpalu reassured Mr Apetorgbor of the Institute’s full support and expressed the necessity of encouraging women to assume leadership roles.

“The school has your support so I am urging all of you to make discipline a hallmark. Serve the student body in all diligence and set good examples for them to follow,” he added.

The immediate past Organiser, Mahama Kassim, expressed gratitude to the Institute’s management for their unwavering support during their tenure and hope that GRASAG-GIMPA, under Sitsope’s leadership, would make significant impact on GIMPA’s academic community.

