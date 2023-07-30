Ghanaian musician Nathaniel Totimeh, widely known as Kokovelli, is making waves as he graduates from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Kokovelli successfully obtained a 2nd Class Upper Honours in BSc. Project Management, a remarkable accomplishment and testament of his hard work in his academic pursuits.

He was conferred the well-deserved degree at the 23rd congregation of the institute which took place on Friday.

Notably, he was not the only musician to celebrate this momentous occasion, as his colleague Samini also graduated from the same institution.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Kokovelli expressed his joy and appreciation for the fruitful journey that led to this achievement.

Having balanced his music career and academic responsibilities, the artiste showcased his determination to excel in both realms.

He shared photos which captured his joy in the moment.