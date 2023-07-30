Management of defunct gold trading organisation, Menzgold, has provided a promising update regarding the payment process.

In a press release, Menzgold said it is strictly adhering to data protection and the binding confidentiality clause in the Gold Trading Agreements between Menzgold and its traders.

To further streamline the payment process and ensure efficient communication, it said the company has collaborated with a reputable company to host the report results electronically, offering restricted access for enhanced security.

“With regards to the binding confidentiality clause in the Gold Trading Agreements between our Company and Traders, and by a strict adherence to data protection, we have collaborated with a COMPANY to host the report/results electronically with a restricted access”.

In the coming days, Menzgold traders will be granted access to digitally check their validated transaction status. This innovative system will allow them to independently verify their claims’ validation status from anywhere, regardless of time, place, or distance.

Find attached press release below: