Dancehall guru, Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, famed Samini has revealed plans to reignite his music career after ticking a degree off his bucket list.

Almost a decade after completing St Margaret Mary Senior High Technical School, Samini enrolled at GIMPA majoring in Business Administration.

This allowed him to put his music career on to take the four-year course in fulfillment of a promise he made to his mother.

In a latest tweet, he revealed he has completed school in anticipation of his graduation.

He extended gratitude to his colleague Kokoveli who admonished him to go the next level in his education.

Ive finished the school and I can’t believe it. #TGBTG …. Grand #graduation loading. #akyesaaaaaaaaaa. Thanks to all my mates especially @KokoveliGh who reminded me of my promise to myself …BETTER LATE THAN NEVER. YOU CAN DO IT. 🙏🏾❤️✊🏾😊

BACK TO THE MUSIC. Ready ? pic.twitter.com/RSL5ABrmML — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) June 10, 2023

With schooling out of the way, Samini disclosed he is cooking something mega which would help him snatch back his throne as the best in the industry.

The Highgrade Family boss tasked his fans to anticipate his epic comeback.

