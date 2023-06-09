It’s been almost a month since this year’s Ghana Vodafone Music Awards (VGMA) was held yet Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena is still being slammed for what he wore to the music celebration event.

On the night, the Aso hitmaker sported a wine wide-neck top with flared long sleeves made from a ruffled fabric teamed with a pair of colourful bell-bottom trousers with zips running from the knees downwards.

While some of his critics have accused him of going overboard because his outfit appeared too feminine, others have even gone ahead to tag him as gay and a member of the LGQBTI+ community.

But Kwabena Kwabena, who has been defending his fashion style since the night, told Graphic Showbiz his critics must be miserable people who need prayers if they see anything wrong with his number.

“Everyone is entitled to what he or she wants to wear so far as you are not naked so I don’t understand why anyone should have a problem with my dressing. It is better to keep quiet rather than to comment on something you don’t know anything about. My outfit that night was inspired by what trended in the 70s. If the likes of James Brown were dressing this way back then, why can’t I do same now?” he queried.

Kwabena Kwabena said whatever perception anyone has about him is not going to stop him from dressing this way so far as it makes him happy.

“The thing is I don’t allow someone’s negative comments or opinions to get to me. I don’t live my life to please anyone and that is what keeps me going. You cannot please everyone in the world so you live your life as you want and make yourself happy,” he added.

Kwabena Kwabena has a strong passion for philanthropic work and believes in his Ghanaian environment. This passion spurred him on to set up the Kwabena Kwabena Save A Life Foundation.

He also achieved a number of local and international awards, some of which include, VGMA Best Vocal Performance and Best Songwriter of the Year.

