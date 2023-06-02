It’s Diana Asamoah’s birthday again, and trust the gospel musician to show out in a way that would leave fans impressed.

The evangelist, who is on a mission to slay for Christ, flaunted her bodily temple in five breathtaking photos she shared on her Instagram platform.

At age 51, she is still in competition with the new generation.

She decked out in an array of stunning looks, all of which captured the alluring mood of her celebration.

She dazzled in two outfits which had a touch of blue which harmonised with the gold embellishments.

Other photos captured her in a maxi dress and her looks complemented with stunning earrings and subtle makeup and hairdo.

A surge of admiration swept through the audience as they wish her well for the years ahead.

Check out photos below: