Dancehall musician, Samini has promised to find an X user who insulted him after Black Stars draw against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2024.

In a short banter on X, Ghanaian user with the handle, @DRIPLHRD1 used unprintable words on the musician after the latter registered his sentiments against the Black Stars team performance in the African Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Ivory Coast.

He wrote: “Black star’s sef no Dey bore me pass @samini_dagaati that foolish guy who thinks he knows everything. Foolish n*rtherner [SIC]”

But Samini in a riposted vowed to find the person behind the account. In another tweet, the dancehall musician said he had a hunch the person might be residing in Canada.

The X user continued to diss Samini when he sent him a DM

Meanwhile, social media users have their fingers crossed awaiting Samini’s investigation and updates.

He says I’m a foolish man and I should fuck off. Cus I typed my sentiments on my own wall about my own national team oo. I no mention am but he move to me with pure diss …. If I do have #hgf then just know you’ve been found. It’s only a matter of time. SMH. Internet Macho go… https://t.co/B8AGOxae7N — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) January 23, 2024

