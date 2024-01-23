Dancehall musician, Samini has promised to find an X user who insulted him after Black Stars draw against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2024.
In a short banter on X, Ghanaian user with the handle, @DRIPLHRD1 used unprintable words on the musician after the latter registered his sentiments against the Black Stars team performance in the African Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Ivory Coast.
He wrote: “Black star’s sef no Dey bore me pass @samini_dagaati that foolish guy who thinks he knows everything. Foolish n*rtherner [SIC]”
But Samini in a riposted vowed to find the person behind the account. In another tweet, the dancehall musician said he had a hunch the person might be residing in Canada.
Meanwhile, social media users have their fingers crossed awaiting Samini’s investigation and updates.
