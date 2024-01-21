Celebrated chef, Failatu Abdul-Razak and her accomplished team were accorded a warm reception at the Jubilee House as they paid a courtesy visit to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The visit comes on the heels of their remarkable achievement in successfully undertaking the Guinness World Record Attempt for the longest individual cooking marathon.

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak and her team accomplished the impressive attempt, solidifying their place in culinary history with dedication and skill.

The cooking marathon showcased not only their culinary prowess but also their endurance and commitment to breaking boundaries.

During their courtesy visit to the Jubilee House, the Vice President expressed admiration for the chef’s outstanding attempt, commending her and the team for bringing honor to the nation.

The meeting served as a platform to celebrate their success and acknowledge the hard work and dedication that went into attempting the Guinness World Record.

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, humbled by the warm reception, expressed gratitude for the support received throughout the journey. The team, adorned with a sense of pride, shared insights into the challenges and triumphs experienced during the cooking marathon.

The Vice President, impressed by their culinary prowess, encouraged Chef Failatu and her team to continue pushing boundaries and serving as an inspiration to aspiring chefs across the nation.

The visit to the Jubilee House was not only a recognition of Faila’s Guinness World Record Attempt but also a celebration of the talent and determination that Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak and her team bring to the culinary landscape of Ghana.