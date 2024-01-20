Black Stars attacker, Mohammed Kudus says their ambition is to clinch victory in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Despite a challenging start with just one point from two matches, the Black Stars find themselves at the bottom of Group B with a point.

Ghana kicked off their campaign with a disappointing 2-1 loss to Cape Verde, followed by a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Egypt.

Reflecting on their performance after the recent draw with the record-holding team on Thursday night, the West Ham United attacker emphasized the team’s ambition to be crowned champions, despite the initial setbacks.

Kudus stated, “The ultimate goal for all of us is to lift the trophy, but the sub-goal is to get out of the group, so the focus is on one game at a time.”

Acknowledging the challenges, he added, “Like I said, the ultimate goal is to win the trophy that is the aim we came here with, but we can’t look far ahead of us, so we just need to take it one game at a time.”

Ghana will wrap up their group game in a must-win encounter against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, with the kick-off scheduled at 20:00 GMT.

The Black Stars are determined to break a 42-year trophy drought in the AFCON competition.