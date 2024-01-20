Mohammed Kudus says securing a victory against Mozambique is crucial for the Black Stars to advance to the next stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana, who is aiming win its fifth continental title encountered a disappointing start to their campaign. They suffered a surprising 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their opener and were then held to a 2-2 draw by Egypt.

With their final Group B match against Mozambique on the horizon, Kudus stressed the crucial nature of a win to secure qualification for the subsequent round of the tournament.

Reflecting on the previous game against the North African side, Kudus emphasized the team’s fighting spirit and energy, asserting that they need to elevate their performance in the upcoming match to secure the vital three points.

“It is very possible until we finish the last game in the group; it’s the same focus. You could see the fighting spirit and the energy from the guys today,” the West Ham United attacker said.

“We have to do more than that in the last game because we have to get the three points at all costs, and we will see what happens after,” he added.

The decisive clash is set to kick off at 20:00 GMT on Monday, January 22, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.