Tempers flared on X, formerly Twitter, when Ghanaian musician, Samini expressed his disappointment with the performance of the Black Stars in the AFCON match against Mozambique.

A young man on the platform responded by calling Samini “foolish,” leading to a heated exchange between the two.

In his initial posts, Samini aired his grievances about the Black Stars’ performance, criticizing some players for their display in the match, which ended in a draw.

The young X user, while tagging Samini, expressed more concern about the artiste acting like a know-it-all rather than focusing on the players’ failure.

Samini, surprised by the insult, questioned why the young man would resort to name-calling when he was expressing his disappointment as a Ghanaian.

Despite opinions being free, Samini emphasized that insults were unnecessary and urged the individual to express disagreement without resorting to offensive language.

In response, the X user appeared unfazed and continued seemingly mocking Samini. The musician, however, maintained his stance, stating that he would find the individual.

The exchange took a turn when the X user later apologized to Samini in private messages, citing frustrations as the reason for his behaviour.

Meanwhile, Samini, demonstrating grace, forgave the young man and encouraged him to be a better version of himself.

While the incident began with tension and insults, it ended on a note of reconciliation, with Samini choosing forgiveness over continued animosity.

