This afternoon, at least six people are reported dead in a fresh attack in Bawku.

This was after gunmen opened fire on a bus en route to a market in Binduri.

This comes after 48 hours of relative calm in the town. The victims comprise two males and four females.

According to JoyNews sources, the incident unfolded when a bus transporting passengers to a market in the nearby Binduri District was ambushed by gunmen who indiscriminately opened fire on the vehicle.

Hamza Amadu, the Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku, has verified the distressing incident to the media.

Mr Amadu voiced his apprehension, acknowledging that the current count of casualties might escalate, suggesting the potential for more victims.

Authorities are anticipated to initiate investigations to ascertain the motives behind the attack.

On Friday, January 19, a parallel incident unfolded when a bus transporting approximately 45 students from the Presbyterian Nurses Training College, Bawku, was targeted in an attack by two motorbike-riding gunmen near Binduri in the Upper East region.

The assault resulted in multiple injuries among the students, who were promptly transported to the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital for medical attention.

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, unidentified gunmen attacked and killed two persons in the Upper East Regional town.

The shooting occurred around noon when unknown gunmen opened fire at tricycle operators near the Bawku Community Centre.

Six people were shot in this incident; one died on the spot, and the other died this morning while receiving treatment.

As of January 18, three more people were killed, bringing the death toll to 5 within 48 hours.

They were shot by some soldiers who claimed they found firearms on them.

The Ghana Armed Forces defended its move insisting that “directly engaging the military is a development that could result in fatal consequences; as troops will spare no opportunity to defend themselves as well as protect.”

